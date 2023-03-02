Park City Council says yes to exploring park and ride at Gordo site

The city previously abandoned plans to build a soil management facility at the property, following community outcry .

The direction came during a three-hour work session on transportation. Several councilmembers made clear that a parking lot at Gordo, which could mainly serve day skiers and snowboarders, must come alongside citywide transit solutions.

Last month the council approved a study to look at unorthodox transportation ideas for the SR-248 corridor, including aerial transit and a tunnel.

Councilmember Max Doilney said he’d like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort to play an active role in the project, if the council decides to move forward. He noted that it’s inevitable that both resorts will redevelop their parking lots one way or another in the future.

Grant funds previously earmarked for a park and ride in Quinn’s Junction near the US-40 intersection could go to the Gordo project. The council narrowly voted down the Quinn’s Junction project last April.

It’s not yet clear how many parking stalls the Gordo property could offer.

At the end of the work session, the council also gave approval for the city to organize a public town hall event, where residents could pitch their own transportation ideas.