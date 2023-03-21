Park City Day School is getting a new head of school

Park City Day School is a private school that opened its doors 13 years ago to educate students through the 8th grade. It has 160 students enrolled with capacity for 185 students.

Ian Crossland has led the school for six years. He has now announced he’s retiring this summer to work for an international exchange student program.

“I'm staying right here in Park City. I love living here and we have our family here," Crossland said. "I am changing jobs. I'm going to work with the Round Square network, which is an international nonprofit based in the UK. And ironically, our little school is one of the only members in the in the West of that network. So it's a really smooth, easy transition for me.”

After a search for Crossland’s successor, the person chosen for the job was already at the Day School. Brad McCutcheon has worked for several years at the Day School in several areas.

McCutcheon said the school is philosophically a perfect fit for him with its blend of progressive education and traditional elements.

He said he looks forward to bringing his many years of varied experience to the new position.

“Ian and I arrived simultaneously," McCutcheon said. "Prior to that, I've been in education for 24 years as an outdoor educator, first as a rock-climbing guide and naturalist and then moved into the classroom as a first grade teacher in second grade teacher for many years. And then moved into administration about eight or 10 years ago and have been here ever since.”

McCutcheon said he looks forward to carrying on the legacy Crossland built.

“The culture of the place is really special and I’m excited to carry that on," McCutcheon said. "Especially with a sense of belonging, you know, I think from our youngest students and families to our teachers, everyone really feels like they belong there. And that's important to me to carry on.”

McCutcheon explained that the Day School has a robust tuition assistance program.

“We last year offered about $481,000 in tuition assistance to 23% of our families, you know, so we really want to be a community school. We want to be able to offer our educational program to a really broad range of families because it creates a better educational environment for all of us.”

Park City Day School is accepting applications for the 2023/2024 school year. Tuition ranges from $20,000 to $23,000 per year.