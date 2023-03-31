© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gwynnocent: Gwyneth Paltrow found not a fault in ski accident lawsuit
Park City

Friday morning's gnarly weather is too much for snowplows, schools

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM MDT
IMG_4327.jpeg
Tricia Byrne
/
The very top of a street light in Jeremy Ranch is barely visible Friday morning after another massive snowstorm covered the Wasatch Back, closing roads and schools.

Park City School District announced schools would be closed Friday.

The Park City School District sent text alerts before 6 a.m. Friday, announcing schools were closed for the day.

The message from Superintendent Dr. Jill Gildea said "Snow/Wind/Drifts in the JRES, Pinebrook and Summit Park areas along with snow plows being stuck this AM are leading to a snow day/school closure decision for Friday, March 31, 2023."

All schools in the district are closed, and the make-up day for kindergarten through 11th grade will be Monday, June 5. Make up days are required by state law.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, multiple accidents on I-80 between Salt Lake City and Park City and U.S. 40 in Wasatch County complicated travel for those on the roads.

An avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon closed that road, and UDOT traffic cameras show a snaking line of stuck cars trying to get to the powder.

Alta announced Friday morning it had reached a total of 800" of snow for the season, a new record.

An alert from Park City Mountain says 14" of snow fell overnight, and high winds are impacting lift operations Friday, and recommended skiers start their day at Mountain Village, since all access points at Canyons Village are on wind hold as of 7:45 a.m.

Park City Municipal Transit noted the Trolley in Old Town will not run due to road conditions.

Park City
Renai Bodley Miller
KPCW General Manager
See stories by Renai Bodley Miller