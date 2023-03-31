Friday morning's gnarly weather is too much for snowplows, schools

The Park City School District sent text alerts before 6 a.m. Friday, announcing schools were closed for the day.

The message from Superintendent Dr. Jill Gildea said "Snow/Wind/Drifts in the JRES, Pinebrook and Summit Park areas along with snow plows being stuck this AM are leading to a snow day/school closure decision for Friday, March 31, 2023."

All schools in the district are closed, and the make-up day for kindergarten through 11th grade will be Monday, June 5. Make up days are required by state law.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, multiple accidents on I-80 between Salt Lake City and Park City and U.S. 40 in Wasatch County complicated travel for those on the roads.

An avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon closed that road, and UDOT traffic cameras show a snaking line of stuck cars trying to get to the powder.

Alta announced Friday morning it had reached a total of 800" of snow for the season, a new record.

An alert from Park City Mountain says 14" of snow fell overnight, and high winds are impacting lift operations Friday, and recommended skiers start their day at Mountain Village, since all access points at Canyons Village are on wind hold as of 7:45 a.m.

Park City Municipal Transit noted the Trolley in Old Town will not run due to road conditions.