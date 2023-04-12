Park City Mountain extends season to May 1

The resort announced Wednesday it will keep two lifts spinning until May 1. The resort attributes the decision to the abundance of snow this year. The resort has a base depth of 142 inches and saw more than 610 inches of snowfall this winter.

Most chairlifts and gondolas will close April 16. Eight chairlifts accessing the Mountain Village base area will close the following Sunday, April 23.

Crescent Express and Silverlode Express will remain open until Monday, May 1. The lifts will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The resort will hold a celebration with live music that day.

"This season has truly been one for the record books – and it’s made even more special for being my first winter back working with the team at Park City Mountain,” said Deirdra Walsh, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Park City Mountain. “From our early opening in November and spinning all lifts by Christmas Day, through more than 610” of total snowfall and a 160” base in early April, every week has brought new milestones and broken old records thanks to the hard work of our incredible team.”

For the remainder of the season, parking is free and doesn’t require reservations. This winter was the resort’s first year with a new paid reservation parking system.

Summer operations are scheduled to begin Friday, June 16, conditions permitting.

Park City Mountain Resort originally planned to close April 9. In early March, the resort announced it would extend the season to April 23. The new closing date of May 1 is the first closing date in May since 1982.

