Park City Planning Commission applications open until May 15

The planning commission is charged with a variety of duties, from reviewing big development projects to individual lot line adjustments.

“It is very critical,” Park City Municipal Resident Advocate Michelle Downard said. “It literally helps shape the future of the city, the landscape, the built environment, and what the future may hold, based off of the land management code.”

The commission is in the process of reviewing Deer Valley’s Snow Park redevelopment proposal, and in the future may be evaluating the city-owned land in Bonanza Park that could be a potential arts and culture district.

The terms for commissioners John Kenworthy and Christine Van Dine both expire in July, creating two openings.

The commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, although sometimes the schedule is adjusted. Members are paid $100 per meeting.

Prospective applicants should know that meeting packets can require a lot of reading time.

“They can be substantial,” Downard said. “They can involve some technical information, everything from code criteria, to plats and specific notes. And so it does take a bit of reading and research. But at the same time, we have a wonderful planning department who can help to support them, answer any questions that they have, and help them navigate that process.”

Despite being a non-political body, in the past the commission has been used as a springboard for higher office.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel sat on the planning commission before her time on the city council. Additionally, Jack Thomas and Brad Olch, who both used to be in the mayor’s office, have served on the commission.

The deadline to apply is Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

The online application and required disclosure form can be found here.