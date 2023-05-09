Monopoly: Park City edition to be released next year

It’s official. Park City is getting its own edition of Monopoly. Top Trumps USA, the leading global licensee for game company Hasbro, made the announcement Tuesday.

Aaron Greene, a representative of Top Trumps USA, shared the news on Main Street.

“All over the world, 170 million people have played Monopoly,” Greene said. “This is a great game about America. I know it’s about capitalism, but that’s the fun part. You can squash your opponent.”

People can send in suggestions for the 22 location squares on the board by emailing parkcity@toptrumps.com . The deadline to submit is June 20.

“When locals write in with their ideas of what should be on this edition, send in why that place is important to you," Greene said. "Is that where you first learned to ski? Is that where you took your family to get ice cream? Is that your favorite coffee shop?”

The Park City edition will also include customized community chest and chance playing cards with a local touch.

Park City has seen its name on similar games in the past, including Park City-opoly and Park City On Board. However, those two games were independently created, and weren’t officially licensed with Hasbro.

According to the American Bar Association , board games make up a “somewhat eccentric niche” in intellectual property law, and are often not fully protected by copyright, making them susceptible to knock-offs.

When released early next year, the new game will be available on Amazon and at national retailers such as CVS in the Park City and Salt Lake City areas.