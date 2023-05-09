Park City Beethoven Festival returns after founder’s death

The Park City Beethoven Festival will once again be filling the Park City Community Church with classical music.

Sunday, May 14, Utah’s oldest classical music festival will feature wind serenades by Bach and Mozart.

Festival Music Director Russell Harlow said Sunday’s concert will be similar to a concert held last March that featured Beethoven and Mozart octets and sextets which was well received by concert goers.

“It's basically the same people,” said Harlow. “The Utah Symphony has a bevy of really wonderful woodwind players. So we're going to be using Zachary Hammond, who is the principal oboe with the Utah Symphony, and Lissa Stolz who is the English horn going to be oboes in this. Lee Livengood and I will be clarinets. Leon Chodos and Ronn Hall, bassoons. Edmund Rollett and Julie Pilant, horns. Just a wonderful cast of characters.”

It will be the first concert the Beethoven Festival has held in Park City since its founder, Leslie Harlow passed away in February.

Russell said, in Leslie’s memory, the festival will carry on.

“It’s sad and it's joyful at the same time. You know, Leslie was a person full of love and brilliance. She's, you know, irreplaceable,” said Harlow. “We're doing this thing and it is just, there's an empty spot. Because Leslie was, in my mind, the driving force behind the festival as she started it and ran it with me for 40 years. And it's something that's become, for me, an important thing to keep going.”

A tribute concert for Leslie Harlow will be held June 3 at the Park City Community Church. That concert is free to the public, but seats should be reserved.

To purchase tickets to the May 14 concert or reserve seats for June 3, go here.