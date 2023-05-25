Park City Fourth of July Parade applications now open

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

All floats and entries must be decorated to reflect the spirit of Independence Day and this year’s theme.

Application fees vary. For-profit businesses will pay $200. It’s $100 for nonprofits, and $50 for community members and neighborhoods.

Judges will determine which parade applicants make the cut based on various criteria, including if they are a Summit County resident or business, and the entry’s relevance to the spirit of Independence Day.

Applications are due June 12, and those accepted must attend a mandatory parade meeting on June 22.

More details and the online application can be found here.