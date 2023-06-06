Park City Farmers Market reopens at Canyons Village this week

Market owner and organizer Volker Ritzinger said the group had to delay the start of the market a few weeks because of the snow piles in the Canyons parking lot.

Ritzinger said vendors come from all over Utah, and he personally verifies each one to make sure their products are organic and non-GMO.

“It’s always good to come early because some of those farmers – especially the organic microgreens and those guys – they do sell out,” Ritzinger said. “It’s quite the zoo in the beginning; everybody wants to get there, they only have a limited amount every week. So tell people to come there early, get their goods, and it should be a great day.”

He said some products are best during the early summer months.

“The arugulas, and the lettuces, and the microgreens – they do better when it’s a little cooler,” he said. “Right now is the perfect time for all the greens.”

Ritzinger said the Park City Farmers Market is the only one in Utah that does not set a closing date. He said he waits until farmers notify him when they're out of product before shutting down the market for the year.