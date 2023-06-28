FTA grants Park City $7.4 million to upgrade bus stops

The Federal Transit Administration recently announced Park City Transit will receive nearly $7.4 million as part of its bus grant program.

The grant will help fund new ADA-compliant bus shelters complete with solar-powered real-time route and scheduling information for riders.

The new money for bus stops is on top of similar improvements already underway. Construction on the two bus stops by Fresh Market and the Park Avenue Condos will break ground this summer. The shelters will get an architectural revamp, and when finished, will include ski racks.

Looking to 2024, the city is planning to upgrade around 30 stops throughout Park Meadows, Prospector, Thaynes and other neighborhoods.

There are a total 167 bus stops in Park City limits.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel thanked both Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis for their support in securing the funds.

In a statement, Romney said modernized transit services are critical as Utah contends to host another Winter Olympic Games.

"Park City is an economic driver for Utah, attracting millions of visitors annually and this grant will provide valuable support,” Curtis said. “I commend Park City for their efforts."