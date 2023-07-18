Park City residents invited to help shape future of Bonanza Park

Last year the city embarked on a planning effort for Bonanza Park, which will serve as a guidepost for zoning and future development.

The neighborhood is nearly 200 acres, according to Park City Interim Planning Director Rebecca Ward.

“So it does include everything east of Park Avenue, south of Kearns [Boulevard] along Bonanza Drive, and then Deer Valley [Drive] to the south,” Ward said. “It also includes the cemetery and the Snow Creek shopping area.”

Park City Municipal The red line outlines the perimeter of the Bonanza Park neighborhood, which neighbors Prospector.

A major step in Bonanza Park’s transformation was approved by the Park City Council last week, when they gave final approval to an affordable housing project on the Homestake parking lot .

Other major projects are potentially in play in the future.

The owners of the nearby Doubletree hotel, commonly known as the Yarrow, presented a plan to turn it into condos and apartments in September. They later pulled their application following planning commission concerns about the project’s height .

Similarly, owners of the land along Iron Horse Drive proposed a redevelopment last year, but pulled out before any meeting with the city.

Ward said those projects are likely to return once the neighborhood plan is complete.

The city is also looking at building a pedestrian tunnel under Kearns Boulevard near the intersection with state Route 224.

To assist the planning effort for Bonanza Park, Mayor Nann Worel selected community members to sit on an advisory panel.

Additionally, a separate group was also created to study what the city should do with a 5-acre parcel of land it owns at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard.

That land was previously envisioned as an arts and culture district, but the city has since moved back to square one, said deputy city manager Jen McGrath.

“We are not calling it the arts and culture district right now,” McGrath said. “Part of the community gathering phase is to determine whether the community is interested in having arts and cultural elements still on that site, and/or an arts and culture district, or if they are envisioning something else for the site.”

Despite the city-owned land being part of the Bonanza Park neighborhood, the two planning efforts are separate from one another.

On Wednesday, July 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the city is hosting an open house at the Yarrow to hear from community members about what they’d like to see in Bonanza Park’s future. It’s in Summit Conference Room A.

The city is asking anyone who plant to attend to register online. A link to register can be found here.

Learn more about the Bonanza Park planning effort.