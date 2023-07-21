State Route 248 construction starts Monday in Park City

Work on state Route 248 will start on Monday, impacting US 40 travelers driving to and from Park City.

The eastbound lane will be getting a new transit shoulder lane, giving buses the ability to sidestep traffic like the westbound lane.

Park City Municipal

The city government project also entails reducing lane widths in some areas as a traffic calming measure, and fixing damage from the heavy snow this past winter.

The construction is scheduled to last through mid-September, meaning it’ll affect Park City School District traffic when students return in August.

Drivers can expect 5- to 10-minute delays when traveling the full length of the state Route 248 corridor. One lane of traffic in each direction will be open throughout the duration of the project.

Park City Municipal Full project area.

An open house for Prospector residents to learn about the project is Wednesday, July 26, at Prospector Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A link to the project website can be found here.