Mountain bikers sent to hospital after crashes at Deer Valley
One biker was flown to the hospital while several others went in ambulances, according to the Park City Fire District.
Authorities responded to multiple mountain bike accidents at Deer Valley Resort Saturday, July 22.
PCFD Battalion Chief Sean Briley urged mountain bikers to use caution when riding on downhill trails.
To minimize the risk of a crash, experts recommend confirming bikes are in good condition and knowing your helmet is property fit.