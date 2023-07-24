© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Mountain bikers sent to hospital after crashes at Deer Valley

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM MDT
Park City Fire District

One biker was flown to the hospital while several others went in ambulances, according to the Park City Fire District.

Authorities responded to multiple mountain bike accidents at Deer Valley Resort Saturday, July 22.

One biker was flown to the hospital while several others were taken by ambulance, according to the Park City Fire District.

PCFD Battalion Chief Sean Briley urged mountain bikers to use caution when riding on downhill trails.

To minimize the risk of a crash, experts recommend confirming bikes are in good condition and knowing your helmet is property fit.

Tags
Park City Park City Fire District
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta