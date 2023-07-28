Quarry Mountain house fire under investigation
A home on Quarry Mountain in Park City caught fire early Friday morning.
The Park City Fire District responded to the home on Mountain Top Drive around 5 a.m. Friday.
Crews reported flames on the back side of the large single-family home when they arrived.
The fire district said all occupants and pets got out unharmed.
A spokesperson said firefighters were able to knock down the flames in about 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.