Park City

Quarry Mountain house fire under investigation

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM MDT
Park City Fire District

A home on Quarry Mountain in Park City caught fire early Friday morning.

The Park City Fire District responded to the home on Mountain Top Drive around 5 a.m. Friday.

Crews reported flames on the back side of the large single-family home when they arrived.

The fire district said all occupants and pets got out unharmed.

A spokesperson said firefighters were able to knock down the flames in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
