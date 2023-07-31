High Valley Transit introduces real-time bus locator

Riders can now track in real time the 107 bus that goes from the Kimball Junction Transit Center to the Salt Lake Central Station and the 101 bus that runs along state Route 224.

Real-time location was already available for High Valley Tranist’s Micro-vans. Now with the two bus routes launched, HVT said it plans to add real-time tracking to the whole fleet in the future.

The app update also includes more information about the 107 route to help riders plan trips between Park City and Salt Lake City.

Along with the real-time bus locator, riders can now see 107 bus timetables and the estimated arrival times along the route and trip plans that may include multiple forms of transit.

Another change for the 107 bus route , starting Aug. 6 all trips will serve the Jeremy Ranch Park n’ Ride.

The 200 South and Main Street stop is now at 100 South and State Street until construction is finished.