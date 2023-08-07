Park City looking for resident to help make neighborhood streets safer

The Neighborhoods First Streets Committee includes representatives from the fire district, the police department, and city departments like transportation and engineering.

The group is now looking for a resident to represent members of the public.

“The goal of the Neighborhoods First Streets Committee is to help improve traffic and safety through the neighborhoods,” Park City Public Improvements Engineer Becky Gutknecht said. “Generally, we take requests from residents on issues that they see around their neighborhood.”

She said the group then decides how to process the requests through a structured process.

“When a request gets brought up to the committee, we evaluate it, and then the committee votes on whether or not we need to pursue a remedy to that issue, and what the best remedy for that issue might be," she said.

Recently, the committee evaluated a speed limit change on Lucky John Drive in Park Meadows.

A resident argued the east side of the road by the high school shouldn’t be 25 mph, because all surrounding streets are 20 mph.

“We spoke with him and actually went for a drive with him, and then made an engineering evaluation - looked at the geometry of the street and its functionality to determine if it matched with the surrounding area," Gutknecht said. "And then brought all that information to a committee meeting, and the committee voted to accept his request and change it to 20 mph.”

The Park City Council approved speed limit reductions for more than 300 streets last year.

A link to apply for the resident representative on the Neighborhoods First Streets Committee can be found here.

Applicants must be 84060 residents and willing to take the oath of office and an ethics pledge.