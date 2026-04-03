Karl McMillan resigns from Wasatch County Council for health concerns

“I will be resigning effective immediately due to my cancer problems,” he said.

Prior to his resignation, McMillan served as the council chair.

He was elected in 2023 to represent Hideout, Timber Lakes and a vast swath of rural, eastern Wasatch County.

He also served on the Military Installation Development Authority board, the Wasatch Open Lands Board and numerous other boards and committees.

McMillan had previously declared his intent to seek a second term on the council, but withdrew from the race March 11.

“His presence, leadership and contributions have made a significant difference in Wasatch County, and he will be greatly missed on the council,” county spokesperson Joan Gould said in an email.

The Wasatch County GOP will nominate someone to fill McMillan’s seat until his term ends in January 2027. His seat is also on the ballot in November.