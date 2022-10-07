15 mph speed limits are coming to Park City’s historic district

Councilmembers Ryan Dickey and Tana Toly voted against lower speed limits, on the basis that there were inconsistencies among the recommended reductions. Dickey advocated for a pilot program.

Councilmember Max Doilney was one of the ‘yes’ votes.

“Tana and Ryan see a couple areas where maybe we’re going to reduce speed limits to 20 mph, and we’re going to see some frustration," Doilney said.

"In parts of Park Meadows as you get a little further away from the city’s core, up in Deer Valley as well. And that may be the case, but the program is flexible. There are opportunities for those communities to reach out to the city and we can tweak this system.”

Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will now be 15 mph.

In total, speed limits on 330 streets will go from 25 mph to 20 mph, while 28 streets will change from 20 mph to 15 mph. It was emphasized at the meeting that speed limits also apply to bicycles.

New speed limit signs could be up within three to six months, depending on whether the city hires a contractor to do the work, which would speed up the process.

City Engineer John Robertson said lowering the speed limit by 5 mph increases travel time by roughly 4 seconds every 600 feet, which is a typical street block.

All of the public comment at the meeting Thursday was in favor of the speed reductions.

Prospector resident Hallie Wintzer Facey called Sidewinder Drive a drag race, and said enforcement is crucial.

“Super grateful for the police department, they’ve been showing up a ton for us - they’ve been present, it’s really helped," she said.

"But unfortunately when they’re not present, it's a death show. I mean people are flying through our neighborhood.”

Sidewinder will now be 20 mph east of Comstock Drive under the approved changes.

Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter said officers don’t give tickets or citations unless they encounter a repeat offender. He said the department has focused on being more visible, and their goal lately has been educating drivers about the walkable and bikeable community the city is trying to build.

Councilmember Doilney was unable to make it to KPCW studios in time for his interview on the Local News Hour Friday morning because he was pulled over for speeding. He declined to say how fast he was going.

If there are enough complaints about particular roads, the new rules could be adjusted, Robertson said. Residents can appeal through the city’s Neighborhood First program. A link to program information can be found here.

Full map of changes