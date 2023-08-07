Summer Slide returns to Park City Library Sunday

Everyone is welcome to beat the heat at the Park City Library this Sunday.

Librarian Katrina Kmak said there will be a 50-foot slip ’n slide and a 75-foot slip ’n slide on the library’s lawn.

“We have big huge bubbles; we have craft stuff going on, people can get free books,” she said. “It's just a reason to come to the library and hang out and get a little wet!”

Lucky Ones Coffee will be open as well.

Park City Library saw about 600 people at last year’s Summer Slide, she said.

This year’s event will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Public transit is strongly suggested. Parking will be at a premium with the Kimball Arts Festival also this weekend.

“Take the bus, walk, take the bikes. We have that great Summit County Bike Share station right in front of the library,” Kmak said.

There are other events coming up at the Park City Library this summer, too.

Its outdoor movie series will show “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” Friday, July 11, at dusk.

The annual One Book One Community author meet-and-greet is happening Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. in the library’s Jim Santy Auditorium. This year’s author is Heather Hansman , who wrote “Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns and the Future of Chasing Snow.”

Kmak highly recommends it.

“It just kind of brought me back to why I moved here: I wanted to learn how to ski; I wanted to be in the mountains,” she said.

When summer’s over, Park City Library will organize a costume swap and toy swap for Halloween and Christmas.

On Oct. 25, BalletNEXT will perform a condensed version of Swan Lake in the Santy Auditorium too.