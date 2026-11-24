The Utah News Dispatch reports the Nov. 18 lawsuit filed by the National Center for Law and Economic Justice and targets 18 states, including Utah.

The case could upend a Utah policy that bans the use of SNAP benefits to purchase sodas. The state sought a waiver from the Trump administration to adopt the restriction.

The lawsuit argues these waivers serve as a back door to restricting access to SNAP and are harmful in food deserts, where healthy options are limited. It also claims it is unlawful for the United States Department of Agriculture to use waivers for large-scale change to SNAP’s structure.

In previous litigation, a judge blocked state and federal efforts to use waivers to restrict SNAP purchases in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia.

