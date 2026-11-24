The Utah News Dispatch reports 14 Democrats and two unaffiliated candidates flipped 16 red seats in the Utah House, doubling the minority caucus and breaking the Republican supermajority for the first time in over 30 years.

That includes Wasatch Back Democrats Zane Woolstenhulme to represent House District 4 and Celeste Johnson to represent House District 59.

Senate Republicans will maintain a two-thirds supermajority but Democrats gained two seats in the chamber, upping party numbers to eight of 29 Utah Senators.

Also, Democrat Ben McAdams won the newly-drawn 1st Congressional District race and Republican Reps. Celeste Maloy, Mike Kennedy and Blake Moore will return to Congress.

Just over 59% of registered Utah voters turned out for the election. A study from Brigham Young University’s Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy found many Trump Republicans stayed home whereas moderates and independents voted blue.

