The tool asks the type of vehicle, where the driver plans to travel and then tells them the tires or traction devices needed to get there.

The state’s traction law requires drivers to have certain tires and devices like chains or studded tires to ensure traveler safety.

UDOT region three spokesperson Wyatt Woolley said the traction law requirements vary by vehicle. Two-wheel drive cars require 3PMSF or snow-condition-tested tires. Four-wheel or all wheel drive cars can use mud or snow tires. Heavy vehicles must use chains or cables.

FULL INTERVIEW: UDOT's Wyatt Wooley Listen • 8:24

Woolley said enforcement also depends on road classification. The Cottonwood canyons are Class 3 roads with the strictest requirements, including specific tire tread depths. Parleys Canyon is a Class 2 road and can also require traction devices.

“If an incident occurs, you, for example, do get in a wreck or something, and they check your tires, and if you do not have an appropriate traction device or you don't have the 5/32 tire depth tread, you'll be at fault for not having the correct traction device on your tire,” Woolley said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

Drivers who regularly use Big or Little Cottonwood Canyon can also sign up for UDOT’s free sticker program. Vehicles that pass a pre-inspection get a windshield sticker, allowing law enforcement to verify traction compliance without checking the tires again at canyon checkpoints.

The Utah Highway Patrol enforces and performs random vehicle checks when the law is in effect.

