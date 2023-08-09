Park City School District human resources director leaving

With the start of school just weeks away and a number of unfilled job openings listed on the district’s website, the Park City School District’s lead hiring manager Shad Sorenson is leaving to accept a position in the private sector. His last day will be Friday, Sept. 1.

Sorenson served as the superintendent of the South Summit School District for seven years before taking the job at the Park City School District in January 2021. Before that he worked for Utah Valley University for 16 years.

Sorenson is a Kamas native and a graduate of South Summit High school. He has a Doctorate of Education from the University of Utah.

Sorenson was instrumental in this year’s salary and benefit negotiations for teachers and other staff.

In a statement sent to KPCW, Dr. Sorenson said he appreciates the support of the superintendent and school board to significantly increase the salary schedules and solidify the employee agreements. Additionally, he said the board has conducted job studies and enhanced the HR policies and practices during his three-year tenure.

He said during this last month, he is committed to wrapping up his duties and to train other team members.

As he prepares to leave, Park City schools are set to open Aug. 17 and several jobs remain unfilled. Besides filling his position and the on-going need for bus drivers, several key positions remain open including a few Spanish dual language elementary teachers, a coding instructor, a school social worker, special education positions, as well as after-school assistants and sports coaches.