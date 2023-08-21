Park City Council to review Silly Market, childcare funding, recreation bond

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 3:15 p.m. with a roundtable featuring Rep. John Curtis, who represents Park City in the U.S. House of Representatives. Members of the Summit County Council will also be joining.

Then at 4:15 p.m., the council will hear recommendations on how to spend the $1 million allocated to support local childcare. The council earmarked the money during its recent budget process but hasn’t determined exactly how it will be spent. Spending options previously discussed include tuition stipends for parents and financial incentives for infant care providers.

Later the council will discuss the uncertain future of the Park Silly Sunday Market. The event’s organizers downscaled the market this summer to lower Main Street to get a new contract approved by the city. Main Street business owners, represented by the Historic Park City Alliance, have opposed the event, saying it steals customer traffic.

The market’s contract expires later this year, and the organizers have said they cannot continue to operate under the smaller footprint, due to serious financial impacts.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said it’s a tough discussion for the mayor and council.

Dias said he expects “some initial policy direction from the mayor and council. If they’d like to let the street rest… or if they’d like to continue to work with Silly Sunday Market, or maybe reimagine a new concept altogether — a public market in Park City on different days, different times, different locations."

He added that "these are hard discussions to have in public.”

The council could also vote to put a $30 million bond on November’s ballot Tuesday. It would pay for a variety of recreation projects, including a new indoor/outdoor pickleball facility, an outdoor ice rink in Quinn’s Junction, a rebuild of the City Park building, and MARC upgrades.

A primary resident with a home worth $4 million would pay $416 annually over 20 years if the bond is approved.

The meeting agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found at here. People can attend in person at council chambers on the bottom floor of the Marsac Building.