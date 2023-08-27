Park City leaders to discuss e-bike rules Tuesday

Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters said there are more e-bikes in town. He conducted a study this summer analyzing the speed of over 5,000 e-bikes and regular bikes on the Rail Trail, which has no speed limit. The study found a significant majority of bikers travel below 15 miles per hour. Results show only 3% of cyclists were traveling at 26 mph or above.

Despite those findings, Deters said trends in e-bike usage around town have created more safety hazards.

“What appears to be the largest user group at the moment, or growing, is this middle school age group,” Deters said. “These are kids 15 to 10 years old, so they don’t have their driver’s license yet. It's a great opportunity for parents to give them a little bit of independence. We’re taking cars off the road, there’s a lot of positives. But that being said, there’s also some public safety concerns, because these are kids that don’t have their license. There isn’t a permit associated with this, and a lot of them are out on the roadways.”

Deters will lead a discussion with the city council Tuesday, which will include a review of e-bike rules and a public hearing. No action is scheduled to be taken.

Utah code says anyone under 8 years old cannot operate an e-bike. Additionally, people under 14 cannot use an e-bike without parental supervision. But those rules aren’t easy to enforce.

Potential short-term solutions Deters outlines in his staff report include speed bumps and speed limits. But he said, based on the data, it’s more of an infrastructure problem.

“Separation of uses is really sort of the Holy Grail providing that,” Deters said. “A lot of times you don’t have those opportunities due to land ownership, or typography, etc. It’s likely the most cost prohibitive, but providing additional spaces for different uses - that does help in a lot of times, especially in sort of higher use corridors.”

He said they’re interested in doing another survey of locals regarding e-bike use on paved paths and mountain bike trails. Only people 65 and older or those with a mobility disability are allowed to use e-bikes on singletrack trails, per a 2019 city ordinance .

Regardless of what the city council decides, Deters encouraged people to partake in proper bike etiquette.

“Helmets, that is one especially with the youth that has been of great concern. And then bells. Bells are a great tool to let people know that you’re approaching.”

The start of the Park City Council regular meeting, which will include the e-bike rule discussion, begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.