Vote on Snow Park development delayed

The expansion will nearly triple Deer Valley’s size, and give the resort a second base area along US 40 across from Jordanelle Reservoir.

Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett said the new base in Wasatch County will divert traffic from the resort’s existing base in Park City. Deer Valley is proposing to transform its parking lot there by building a ski-in ski-out village with restaurants and hotels.

For the Snow Park development to move forward, Park City would need to give the resort a portion of Deer Valley Drive for the village. Neighbors have been ardently opposed to that.

Deer Valley resident Allison Keenan is one of the cofounders of Protect the Loop, an organized group of neighbors who have been critical of the development.

She said the Deer Valley expansion is exciting for skiers, but doesn’t believe the new base area in Wasatch County will curb Park City’s traffic.

Deer Valley published a transportation study in April 2023 that found the development would bring an additional 3,500 cars to Snow Park daily.

Deer Valley spokesperson Christine Spinkston said the resort and the city agreed to extend the timeline an additional month to get the project right. She added they are committed to enhancing the guest experience, while aligning with community interests.

The public can still give input on the Deer Valley proposal at Tuesday’s Park City Council meeting. However the council isn’t scheduled to take action until the Sept. 28 meeting.

