Deer Valley gives residents unique look into chairlift building process

A viewing area will be set up on the Deer Valley Scenic Overlook trail at the top of Bald Mountain July 19.

Guests can take the chairlift up to the Expanded Excellence: Future in Flight viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Kids 12 and under are free with each paying adult .

The new lifts are part of the resort’s expansion project that will more than double the resort’s skiable terrain.

It includes seven new chairlifts, including the 10-passenger gondola and 6-pack Pinyon Express bubble chairlift.

The expansion is expected to be completed for the 2025-2026 ski season.

After the event, there will be yard games and live music the Silver Lake Lawn with beer trailers and food trucks.