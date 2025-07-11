Parkites and pups board bus for dog pilot program launch

Park City local Allison Williams works at Lucky Ones Coffee and watches owners and their pets play daily at the Library Field dog park outside the shop.

When Williams, also a KPCW volunteer DJ, heard about the program, she told Park City Transportation Director Tim Sanderson the library was the perfect spot to launch.

About 20 owners and pups met at the field for the maiden voyage Thursday afternoon.

Jonás Wright / KPCW Park City Transit launched its dogs on buses pilot program Thursday, Jul. 10, 2025 as Parkites and pups hopped on board.

The bus made a short stop at the Old Town Transit Center, let passengers off at Deer Valley to relax and made a full loop, returning to the library.

Transit manager Bill DeGroot said the program is an effort to make Park City more inclusive for all residents, especially those with dogs.

“It’s helpful for people’s emotional state, it’s helpful for the dogs to get more socialized, it’s helpful for us as a big dog community to kind of get behind that, and so we’re just happy to help,” he said.

The dogs on buses pilot program only applies to Park City Transit and runs through Nov. 1.

One dog is allowed per person. Dogs must be well-maintained, muzzled and on a six-foot leash. Muzzles are available for free on the buses.

Jonás Wright / KPCW Dogs are required to wear muzzles on buses on Park City Transit during the pilot program ending Nov. 1, 2025. They are available on the buses for free in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes.

Pup owners are asked to board through the back door and allow people who may not be as comfortable with dogs to sit in the front.

Bob Martin has lived near Deer Valley Resort since 1997. He said he usually drives his dog to Library Park and now that will change.

“I want to get out of my car,” he said. “I mean, one of the most expensive things in almost everybody's lives if you drive is gas. A lot of money, and it’s only going up.”

Parkite Trish Harbers said walking her dogs to Main Street could be difficult in the summer heat.

She said she can now bring her pups Bodhi and Truffles around town thanks to the program.

“It's hard to find parking on Main Street, and we love to take our dog to Collies or any outdoor seating for restaurants,” she said.

Park City local Brian O'Connor said Park City is a dog-friendly community with well-behaved pets capable of safely riding the bus with their owners.

“If a dog is friendly enough to be leash-free at Library Field, it’s going to have an easy time on the bus,” he said.

Jonás Wright / KPCW Bob Martin hops aboard at the Park City Transit dogs on buses pilot program launch, lasting until Nov 1, 2025.

As transit manager, DeGroot asks riders to be patient as bus drivers adjust to the change.

When the pilot ends, Park City Transit will ask riders, with and without dogs, for feedback about the program.

It will then be up to the Park City Council whether dogs will continue to be allowed on the city’s public transit.

Vea esta historia en español aquí.