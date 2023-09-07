Prospector businesses host block party Saturday

With the improvements made over the last several years throughout the 23-acre Prospector Square district, businesses are eager for the community to see for themselves. The area features a myriad of uses from hotels and lodging properties to restaurants and other small businesses.

The Prospector Square Property Owners Association invites the community to its fourth block party on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both Este Pizza and the Salt Box – two of the local eateries in Prospector - will have food and drink for sale. Everything else is free.

Este Pizza owner Carissa Devenport says they will have a couple of different slice specials.

“One that I'm really excited about is our harvest peach," she said. "It's got local peaches, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze. It's really really good.”

Attendees can bring in their own food and non-alcoholic beverages, along with concert chairs to enjoy the live music.

Steve Schubert is performing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Marybeth Maziarz will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. just off parking lot H along Berrett Lane - the open walkway that’s tucked between Prospector Avenue and Sidewinder Drive.

Devenport says it will be a family fun event.

“We'll have sidewalk chalk and then also we booked two face painters to be there," she said. "So, it'll be fun for kids to come and hang out too.”

In April, the members of the association voted to assess themselves $1.6 million to move forward with the next phase of the masterplan which includes updating old sewer lines, repaving and lighting five parking lots as well as replacing old compactor and garbage enclosures. Broken concrete and rusty signs will also be restored.