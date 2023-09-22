Christian Center of Park City’s Rob Harter promoted; new executive director sought

The Christian Center of Park City’s executive director, Rob Harter, has been promoted to co-chair the board after 12 years in his current role.

“I’m very excited about this move,” Harter said. “I think it’s going to be just a great thing, for me and for the center.”

He will serve as co-chair alongside founder Susan Swartz.

Jim Swartz, who founded the center with Susan, said Harter’s leadership had been integral to the center’s growth.

“Many of the programs, counseling, and services the Christian Center offers came to fruition under Rob’s leadership and this promotion is a natural fit for Rob at this point in his career,” he said in a press release.

In August, Harter was honored by the Park City Rotary Club as Professional Citizen of the Year for his leadership at the Christian Center.

During his tenure as executive director, he saw the staff grow from eight people to 75.

“As we’ve gotten bigger, we can serve so many more people with our programs and services that really provide a critical safety net for those in our community,” he said.

In his new role, he will focus on growing the center’s counseling and wellness services.

Harter will continue to serve as executive director until a new leader for the center is found. The board of the Christian Center will begin the search for an executive director over the next several weeks.