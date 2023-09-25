Deer Valley to share expansion details at open house Tuesday

Last month Deer Valley announced it would be operating the new Mayflower ski resort under construction in Wasatch County.

The deal will increase Deer Valley’s skiable terrain from around 2,000 acres to over 5,700 when complete.

The agreement will also give the resort a second base area with 1,200 parking spots along US 40 across from Jordanelle Reservoir.

The base area with hotels, commercial space, and workforce housing will continue to be managed by Extell, the site’s developer.

“We’re clarifying quite a bit that while some folks use the term ‘Mayflower resort,’ that doesn’t really exist anymore, it is now just all Deer Valley,” Deer Valley Resort President and COO Todd Bennett said. “It’s almost like when we expanded Empire and Lady Morgan into that area of the mountain. So we just kind of make clarification, and that does clear up some confusion. As some guests say, ‘Wait, do I need a different ticket?’ Nope, it’s all just Deer Valley.”

Bennett said the new base area, which is easily accessible from US 40, will help ease traffic in Park City.

“We have a peak load traffic problem, there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “There are times when it’s very busy, and the new base area and the new lifts that are coming out of that base area will provide an opportunity for folks to bypass Park City proper if they so choose. So if they’re coming from Salt Lake or maybe areas further afar, they’re going to have options on which base area they want to start their day at.”

Deer Valley’s expansion announcement comes as Park City leaders are reviewing development plans for the resort’s main base area, Snow Park.

Deer Valley wants to build a new village with hotels and commercial space on the parking lots at Snow Park. A traffic study conducted before the expansion announcement estimated the project would bring an extra 3,500 cars to Deer Valley daily.

Bennett said by providing an après experience at the base, people will be less inclined to leave once lifts close.

“At the end of the day at Deer Valley when you’re looking to leave, there’s not a lot to do,” Bennett said. “So folks get in their car and they head home. And one of the advantages of the proposal that we’re making is that we do believe we’ll get the linger longer effect, which is there’s something to do and so that gives people an opportunity to grab a bite to eat, to do a little bit of shopping, before they get in their car and head home, and that ultimately reduces the peak load issue.”

Deer Valley neighbors have been critical of the proposed Snow Park development. City leaders are now privately negotiating with the resort in the hopes of returning to the public with a final proposal.

Regarding the expansion, Deer Valley is hosting an open house at Snow Park Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the public to learn more.