Park City Mountain alpine slide closes after vandalism, investigators ask for public’s help

According to Park City Mountain, there have been several incidents over the past five weeks of people coming on to resort property and putting slick substances on the alpine slide. The slide is over 3,000 feet of luge-style track at the resort people slide down on wheeled sleds during summer months.

Park City Mountain communications manager Emily McDonald said the resort has recorded four instances of trespassing and called the acts of vandalism “disappointing.” She said the resort is working with the Park City Police Department on an investigation.

Lieutenant Jay Randall told KPCW police confirmed at least two of the trespassing incidents involve the same suspects. He said they put oil on the slide once and another substance at a different time, which he called “costly and dangerous.”

McDonald said employees found the dangerous conditions during pre-opening safety checks.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the culprits.

Randall said they face class-A-misdemeanor vandalism charges, as well as criminal trespassing.

Police asked people with information to email Detective Jordan Seely at jseely@parkcity.org or call 435-615-5500.