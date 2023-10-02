Sundance seeks to extend renewal deadline in Park City contract

Sundance and Park City Municipal signed the license agreement that governs the annual January film festival in 2013.

It states Sundance must give Park City notice to extend the agreement by March 1, 2024.

In a letter to the Park City Council last week, Sundance CEO Joana Vicente asked to push that deadline to Oct. 1.

Citing a new executive leadership team and declining revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vicente said Sundance needs more time to develop a new long-term plan.

"Without the benefit of a unified vision and plan for Sundance’s future, planning for 2027 and beyond at this moment would be more of a hypothetical exercise that we believe will not arrive at an agreement that suits the needs of Park City or Sundance long term," the letter says. "This additional time will enable Sundance to complete our strategic planning work and can come to the table with a new vision for the Festival and the Institute as a whole. It is at this point that we can partner with Park City and arrive at a new long standing Master Festival License with the City that is beneficial for both parties."

The nonprofit’s existing agreement with the city is valid through 2026.

A July article in the trade publication Deadline said Sundance is considering another city to host the film festival, citing anonymous sources. A Sundance spokesperson called the story “bad gossip,” and directed KPCW to Vicente’s letter when asked about a new location.

Vicente wrote in the letter: “Our hope is that we will continue this legacy with Park City and continue to produce America’s premiere international independent film festival right here.”

Park City Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen said extending the contract's renewal deadline will have minimal impacts. The city council will consider the request at its meeting Oct. 5.

After two years of virtual festivals during the pandemic, Sundance returned to in-person festivities this year. It’s estimated the festival brings about $5 million a year in sales tax to Park City, according to a staff report.

The 40th anniversary of the film festival is scheduled in Park City Jan. 18 to Jan. 28, 2024.