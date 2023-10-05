© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kent Outdoors announces move to Park City

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM MDT
Mountain bike season is nearing.
pavel1964 - stock.adobe.com
/
252942745
Mountain bike season is nearing.

An outdoor recreation brand is relocating its headquarters to Summit County.

Kent Outdoors, which carries 17 brands of outdoor products, received a tax incentive to expand in Summit County. Its new headquarters will be in Park City. As part of an agreement with the state of Utah, it will add 84 new jobs in the county over the next five years.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity executive director Ryan Starks called the company’s move to Utah “a win-win.”

“It’s a smart choice that will surely contribute to Utah’s continued growth as a hub for outdoor enthusiasts and thriving businesses alike,” he said.

Kent Outdoors products include everything from bikes to water skis to snowboards.

The company has not yet announced where in Park City its headquarters will be or a timeline for the move.

Park City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler