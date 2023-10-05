Kent Outdoors announces move to Park City

Kent Outdoors, which carries 17 brands of outdoor products, received a tax incentive to expand in Summit County. Its new headquarters will be in Park City. As part of an agreement with the state of Utah, it will add 84 new jobs in the county over the next five years.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity executive director Ryan Starks called the company’s move to Utah “a win-win.”

“It’s a smart choice that will surely contribute to Utah’s continued growth as a hub for outdoor enthusiasts and thriving businesses alike,” he said.

Kent Outdoors products include everything from bikes to water skis to snowboards.

The company has not yet announced where in Park City its headquarters will be or a timeline for the move.