Bonanza Park, Park City fall projects highlighted at upcoming open houses

Park City Community Engagement Manager Linda Jager said multiple city departments will discuss a variety of projects, including the EngineHouse affordable housing development and the 3Kings Water Treatment Facility, at the fall projects open house Tuesday.

“We also try to make it fun,” Jager said. “We’ve got the rec department bringing out some lawn games. Dogs are invited, we’ll have dog biscuits. We also work with Lucky Ones to provide refreshments. So it’s really a nice time to get together with neighbors and catch up.”

The open house will be on the patio at the Park City Library from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The city will host another open house focused on Bonanza Park and the land the city purchased in 2017 for an arts district. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the library.

Park City Interim Planning Director Rebecca Ward said it’s the second of three community meetings about the future of the neighborhood. The city’s consultants will be looking to gather input on concept ideas based on resident survey data collected this summer.

“At 6 o’clock, the consultants will be presenting their different scenarios and possibilities for the neighborhood,” Ward said. “And then after the presentation up until 8 p.m., there will be activities that community members can weigh in on the different scenarios. The consultants will be there for one-on-one conversations to get feedback and to get the information that they need to move forward and draft a plan.”

Ward said some main themes emerged from the public feedback.

“What they’ve heard from the community is that this is a neighborhood for locals, but that this really lacks walkable and bikeable connections, and there’s an opportunity to create a neighborhood where moving through the neighborhood can be safer and more intuitive," she said. "Some of the other input that came out of the phase one process was that the community identified this as a neighborhood that could be the right place for density and building height.”

Regarding the 5-acre site at the intersection of Kearns and Bonanza, Ward said the public showed interest in a mixed-use development with arts and cultural elements.

The Bonanza Park meeting will be posted online for anyone unable to attend. The city is asking people to RSVP for the meeting next week at bonanzapark.com.