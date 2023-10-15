Utah is lone bid for 2034 Winter Olympics

The IOC also ratified a recommendation from the Future Host Commission to announce the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 together this coming summer, if all conditions are met.

The IOC is targeting France, Sweden, and Switzerland for 2030. Salt Lake City’s committee has long said it can also host in 2030 if it’s called upon.

"The decision by the IOC Session today puts Salt Lake City-Utah solidly on the road towards a potential award at the Paris Games next July,” said Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games President and CEO Fraser Bullock. He credited political and community partnerships for the progress so far, along with Utahns’ strong support for a future Games.

During the meeting in Mumbai, the commission singled out Salt Lake City for having 100% of its government guarantees in place.

The Utah organizing committee has secured guarantees from all host venue communities and the state, in addition to federal approvals.

Next up is an IOC board meeting in late November, where one candidate each will be chosen for the 2030 and 2034 Olympics. The chosen hosts will then be able to enter into exclusive planning negotiations with the IOC, a process called “targeted dialogue.”