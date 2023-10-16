Deer Valley ranks No. 2 in Condé Nast best ski resorts poll

Boasting millions of followers, Condé Nast Traveler magazine released a list of readers’ 40 favorite U.S. ski resorts. Deer Valley came in at No. 2, and Park City Mountain was 16th. The list identified The Canyons as readers’ 35th choice.

Colorado’s Aspen Snowmass secured the top spot.

In 2022, the magazine released a similar list, but with Canadian resorts included and only 20 spots. Deer Valley ranked No. 11 on that list, falling behind seven other U.S. resorts. Park City Mountain didn’t make the magazine’s top 20 North American resorts in 2022.

Compared to the previous year, in 2023 Deer Valley surpassed Colorado’s Aspen Mountain; eastern resorts Whitefish, Waterville Valley, Smugglers’ Notch and Bretton Woods; Aspen Highlands; and Sun Valley in Idaho.

The magazine released the list more than a month after Deer Valley announced it would nearly triple its skiable area by acquiring the Mayflower Mountain Resort, which is still under construction. The new terrain is scheduled to open to skiers only in 2025.

The magazine didn’t release specific criteria for how the ski areas were ranked, only calling it a list of “readers’ choice awards.”

After Deer Valley and Park City, the next Utah resorts on the 2023 list were Snowbird and Alta. Behind 11 East Coast resorts and 11 resorts in Colorado, Snowbird was 32nd on the list, and Alta 37th.