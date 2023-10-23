Park City Mountain jumps 15 spots in Ski Magazine western resort rankings

Local resorts did well in this year’s reader survey that ranked the top 30 ski resorts in the western U.S. and Canada.

Park City Mountain notched the number 15 spot, similar to its number 16 ranking in a recent Condé Nast poll. It made the biggest jump in the rankings this year, climbing 15 spots thanks to improved staffing and a range of runs to ski.

Deer Valley, meanwhile, landed at number 9, falling several spots from its second-place standing last year. (Condé Nast ranked it second in its nationwide rankings this year.) But readers still praised it as a great resort for all levels of skiers.

Park City’s resorts were hardly alone among Utah ski slopes that made the list: Powder Mountain and Snowbasin nabbed first and second place in the annual rankings, praised for their accessibility and terrain variety.

A total of seven Utah resorts were voted among the best in the west, with all seven landing in the top 20.

Elsewhere in the region, Alta, Snowbird and Brighton all ranked high on the list.

Readers evaluated ski resorts based on factors including terrain, après-ski, access, local flavor and likelihood to return.