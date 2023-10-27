Park City Halloween haunts bring road closures, traffic changes

Starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, no parking is allowed on Main Street or Heber Avenue and violators will be towed. Roads will reopen at 6:30 p.m.

Swede Alley will switch to one-way downhill between 2 p.m and 6: 30 p.m.

The marquee trick-or-treating event haunts Main Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For one day only, as part of the celebration, leashed dogs will be allowed on Park City and High Valley Transit. One pup per owner.

Free parking with transit to Main Street is available at Park City Mountain, Deer Valley, and the Richardson Flat park and ride. Parking will also be available at the Park City School District campus on Kearns Boulevard starting at 4 p.m.

Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., parking at the China Bridge garage is $15 per vehicle. Entry will only be available on Marsac Avenue.

For drop-offs, the South Marsac lot next to the front doors of city hall is recommended.