Park Silly Sunday Market gets 4-year contract to stay on Main Street

The contract includes a three-year renewal option, which would stretch the operating agreement into 2030.

Similar to this summer, the market will continue on lower Main Street north of Heber Avenue for 11 Sundays each year. This year the number of days was reduced from 14 after criticism from Old Town businesses.

The event started in 2006 as a 17-day market. It features a variety of vendors, artists, a farmer’s market, and live music.

Monty Coates, president of the Historic Park City Alliance, which represents Main Street business owners, spoke in support of the new contract Thursday. He said the reduction in days, specifically in August, was big for the group.

“It’s the first thing that actually has moved the needle in my opinion,” Coates said. “Everything else has been a bit of window dressing.”

Coates said, based on recent survey results, about 20% of HPCA members are strongly opposed to the market. He said the primary concerns are competition for customers, and more day visitors, which he believes negatively impacts tourism.

Chelsea Oldham, who has been a face painter at the market for 13 years, also spoke at the meeting Thursday.

“It’s 40% of my income for the year,” Oldham said. “It’s my livelihood.”

Carissa Devenport is the co-owner of Este Pizza in Prospector. She said serving food at the market has been strategic for her business.

“It is huge for us and for our employees,” Devenport said. “We are able to breathe a little sigh of relief in October and November after having Park Silly. We know that we are going to be able to keep our doors open, keep serving food to our community, and keep our employees employed.”

The market brought more than 183,000 people to Main Street this year. It also generated nearly $340,000 in parking revenue for the city.

Next year, the market won’t operate on July 4 weekend, or July 28, during the Extreme Soccer Tournament. It will also shut down during the month of August and then return for all Sundays in September.

The first Silly Market next year will be June 9.