Soldier Hollow to host 2026 mountain bike world series

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 1, 2025 at 3:27 PM MDT
American cyclist Riley Amos competes at the 2024 Pan American Mountain Bike Championships at Soldier Hollow.
Oscar Marroquin
/
@lopezphotoworks
American cyclist Riley Amos competes at the 2024 Pan American Mountain Bike Championships at Soldier Hollow.

The Soldier Hollow Nordic Center will host mountain bikers from around the world as part of the 2026 UCI World Series.

The event brings together all major mountain biking disciplines, including cross-county Olympic, short track and downhill events.

Soldier Hollow will host cross-country short track (XCC) and Olympic (XCO) races as part of the North American stop in the 2026 series.

The season begins in South Korea with the first-ever Asian rounds in the event’s 25-year history.

The dates for the UCI World Cup events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Soldier Hollow recently hosted the 2024 Pan American Mountain Bike Championships and is an official venue for the 2034 Winter Games.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
