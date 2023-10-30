Park City Council candidates to discuss climate change solutions at panel

The Wasatch Back Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the Park City Community Foundation’s Climate Fund have organized a panel with city council candidates to discuss climate change.

The event is Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. All six men running for the three open seats on the Park City Council are expected to attend.

The panel will be moderated by Park City High School students. Candidates will be asked about the city’s water supply, wildfire management plan, and electric vehicle infrastructure, among other environmental topics.

Andy Hecht is manager of the Park City Community Foundation’s climate fund.

“Park City put forth a goal that we would be carbon-neutral net-zero by 2030,” Hecht said. “We want to make sure that the candidates that are running understand this goal, understand the background of the goal, and have done their research to know a little bit of how to get to that goal. We’re not expecting them to be experts. We want to see that they’ve done their homework and they know the issues.”

The audience will also have the chance to ask candidates specific questions during a portion of the evening.

The event is free and open to the public. Mail-in ballots are scheduled to go out to voters Tuesday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Nov. 21.