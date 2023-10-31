In-person voting for Park City election starts Nov. 16

Mail-in ballots will arrive in Park City mailboxes soon. They must be postmarked on or before Nov. 20 to count for the general election. Nov. 13 is the last day to register to vote and still receive a ballot in the mail.

Residents can register to vote at vote.utah.gov.

There are several drop box locations throughout Summit County, including Park City Hall, The Market in Snow Creek Plaza, the Summit County Health Department in Quinn’s Junction, and the Summit County Library in Kimball Junction. Full list:



Park City Hall/Marsac Building - 445 Marsac Avenue, Park City

The Market in Snow Creek Plaza -1500 Snow Creek Drive, Park City

Quinn's Junction Health Department - 650 Round Valley Drive, Park City

Summit County Library (Kimball Junction) - 1885 West Ute Boulevard, Park City

Jeremy Ranch Park and Ride, 3361 Rasmussen Road, Park City

Summit County Library (Kamas) - 110 North Main, Kamas

Summit County Library (Coalville) - 82 North 50 East, Coalville

Summit County Courthouse - 60 N. Main, Coalville

Oakley City Hall - 960 West Center Street, Oakley

Early in-person voting will be at the Kimball Junction library Nov. 16, 17, 18, and 20. There will also be an in-person voting center at Park City Hall on Election Day, Nov. 21.

Park City will elect three city council members during this election. Voters will also decide on a $30 million recreation bond that would pay for a new sports complex in Quinn’s Junction and a PC MARC expansion.

Complete details about the city council candidates and the arguments for and against the bond are available here.