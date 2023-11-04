© 2023 KPCW

New Bonanza Park survey just dropped

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM MDT
Park City is aiming to finalize plans for the five acre site (pictured) in Bonanza Park. It was initially purchased for an arts and culture district, but those plans were later scrapped.
Parker Malatesta
Park City is aiming to finalize plans for the five acre site (pictured) in Bonanza Park. It was initially purchased for an arts and culture district, but those plans were later scrapped.

Park City has two new surveys for residents in Phase 2 of the Bonanza Park planning process.

The survey launch follows an October community meeting where the city presented alternatives for the future of Bonanza Park between Prospector and Park Avenue.

City staff and consultants presented potential pedestrian connections in the neighborhood in addition to alternatives for the 5-acre site the city purchased for an arts district.

The survey focused on the 5-acre parcel asks locals to gauge how much the city should spend and specifically what they’d like to see there.

A separate survey on the future of the entire Bonanza Park neighborhood asks residents to critique the land’s current zoning and share opinions on the proposed pedestrian connections.

Both surveys can be found at bonanzapark.com.

Park City Interim Planning Director Rebecca Ward said the next community meeting about Bonanza Park will likely be early next year.
Park City Bonanza Park
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
