Park City presents ideas for a new Bonanza Park

The initial concepts presented at a community meeting look to fix pedestrian and bike access through and around Bonanza Park, each with its own connection between the Rail Trail and Snow Creek.

One would completely realign Homestake Road. Another would maximize connections to create a tighter street grid, which city staff said would be the most challenging. The third would add a connection from Munchkin Road to a new walkable path behind the Yarrow and Fresh Market, which is featured in all three designs.

Park City Municipal

Future plans were discussed for the Bonanza Park neighborhood and for the property the city bought in 2017 for an arts district at the intersection of Kearns and Bonanza.

Consultants working with city said based on previous survey data, there is clear community support for a mixed use redevelopment of the 5-acre site that includes arts and culture uses.

The presentation broke down the finances behind what could be built there. The city could maximize its return by building parking spaces, a hotel, and some commercial space. On the other end, the city could spend millions more to build affordable housing, an arts center, and public open space.

Park City Municipal This slide compares land uses and the associated cost.

More than 150 people attended the meeting at the Park City Library. They were encouraged to share opinions about what they’d like to see at various interactive tables with consultants and city staff.

Local Arthur Bingham said he doesn’t think the 5-acre site needs open space.

“After all, we’re located in huge open space with lots of trails and lots of green all around us, available easily,” Bingham said. “We don’t need to bring that in and use up what could be affordable living space, what could be space that provides jobs.”

He’d like to see some space dedicated to art, and said the city should focus on public benefits when it comes to spending.

Bingham also said the plans shouldn’t be bound by current zoning.

“That was based upon the way Park City developed,” he said. “I think they need to just throw out the existing zoning for the entire area. Start over again in a way that encourages the land uses that the community wants to develop.”

Danielle Meister mentioned there’s room for improvement when it comes to the neighborhood.

“I would love to see the area become more connected so it can become a community gathering space,” Meister said. “Right now it doesn’t feel like multiple people are using it as a destination, it feels like more of a pass through on your way to get somewhere else.”

Specifically, she’d like to see more indoor communal spaces for the colder months.

“I think having a cultural experience of like a coffee shop, a flower shop, maybe like an art studio mixed in with sushi restaurants - sort of that market vibe that they have in Europe or market vibe that they have in San Diego. I think that piece is still missing from somewhere in Park City. And it doesn’t matter if you’re 30 to 40 years old, or 60 to 70, or if you’re getting the whole family together, everybody can enjoy that.”

The city plans to create a preferred redevelopment concept for the 5-acre site using Wednesday’s public input and refine recommendations for the entire neighborhood.

Park City Interim Planning Director Rebecca Ward said the next community meeting about Bonanza Park will likely be early next year.

