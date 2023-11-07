Park City High Football heads to 4A semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium

The 11-1 Miners will face the 9-3 Green Canyon Wolves from Logan at 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium.

It follows a down-to-the-wire quarterfinal against Timpanogos at Dozier Field Friday night. With a minute left in the game and the Timberwolves threatening to score and win, junior linebacker Owen Tabaracci forced a fumble and recovered the ball at the 1-yard line.

The victory has No. 4 seed Park City on its longest playoff run since 2019, when the Miners lost to Sky View in the 4A championship.

Park City Head Coach Josh Montzingo said that game still sticks with him and his son Tyler, a senior wide receiver.

“This is just a great group of competitive young men,” Montzingo said. “We’re just blessed to have such amazing students to teach and coach and work with every single day… We all push each other, and it’s been a lot of fun to watch that as the team has just grown throughout the year in confidence.”

The head coach said he expects Thursday’s matchup against No. 8 seed Green Canyon to be a defensive battle. Last week the Wolves defeated No. 1 seed Sky View 36-32.

“They’re going to be super prepared and ready for everything that we’ve done before,” Montzingo said. “We might have to have a wrinkle or two, just the same as they’re going to do with us, to try and find a way to score. But it’ll be a tough, hard fought game.”

Green Canyon recently defeated the Park City girls soccer team in the 4A title game.

Tickets for Thursday’s football game are $10 for adults and $5 for students and anyone 65 and older. A link to purchase can be found here. The game can be watched live on KSL Sports.

If Park City wins, they will compete in the championship game at 11 a.m. next Friday, Nov. 17. They would face either No. 2 Crimson Cliffs or No. 6 Ridgeline.

To hear the full interview with Coach Montzingo, tune into the KPCW Local News Hour Thursday at 8:45 a.m.