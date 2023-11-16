Park City School District to remove contaminated soil over winter break, pending approval

The school district had to submit a plan to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality before moving the soils containing concentrated levels of lead and arsenic from Treasure Mountain Junior High.

Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews said Thursday the plan has not been approved. However, the school district was given permission to issue a request for proposals for trucking services.

The district will start moving the soils during winter break, according to the district’s business administrator Randy Upton.

“The first movement is anticipated Dec. 18 during Christmas break, plus or minus a couple days, depending on how long it takes them to get all the equipment,” Upton said. “We’ll remove as much as we can during that time… obviously won’t move any of it when the kids are in school, but once that period closes and we’re back in school, then we’ll go to the next phase of trying to remove that and working with the EPA and DEQ on doing that.”

Last month the DEQ said the EPA would step in next year to remove the contaminated soil if the school district isn’t able to develop an approved plan.

Upton said the district has budgeted about $4 million for the removal process.

Consultants working for the district have identified three other windows - in February, April, and June - when students will be out and the removal work can be completed.