Longtime activist hopes to promote community values on Park City Council

According to preliminary results for the Park City Council race, Ed Parigian won more than 19% of the vote, second behind Ryan Dickey.

“It feels great,” Parigian said. “My campaign was all about serving our local community and being their voice, and I’m glad people appreciate that and gave me their vote.”

Parigian spent seven years on the city’s recreation advisory board, which helped put together the proposal for the $30 million recreation bond on this year’s ballot. He said he was disappointed voters rejected the measure, adding that he respects their decision.

Door knocking throughout the campaign, Parigian said traffic and the city’s plans for Bonanza Park were the most common issues residents brought up.

He said finalizing a plan for the city-owned land in Bonanza Park, which he calls “Bonanza Village,” is a top priority.

“I’d like to get more people living here in the right place,” Parigian said. “I think Bonanza Village is a great place to put a lot of worthy locals and give them a nice, safe, predictable roof over their heads.”

Parigian said he’d also like to make some measurable improvements in the traffic situation.

“The council right now has started on that with the bus rapid transit lanes and park and ride out there,” he said. “That seems to be the solution, intercepting people outside town and providing them frequent, safe, warm transit into town.”

He said above all, he just wants locals to be happy.

“We’ve a bunch of hearty mountain dwellers who know how to make the best of the long, cold winters and short, but sweet summers. And our community is here for the long haul, and without that, there’s no Park City as we know it. So my focus will be on making sure their needs are attended to.”

Based on unofficial results, Bill Ciraco will join Parigian and Dickey on the council in January. Ciraco holds a 73-vote lead for the third open seat on the council. The Summit County Clerk plans to process remaining ballots the week after Thanksgiving.