Rossignol launches limited-edition ski to support increased diversity in the outdoors.

In time with the “giving season” and in keeping with Rossignol’s commitment to social advocacy and community-building, the 116-year-old legacy brand is eager to announce its new charitable ski initiative in partnership with the Share Winter Foundation and celebrated contemporary artist Ya La’ford.

Over a year in the making, Rossignol and Share Winter worked directly with University Prep, a Share Winter grantee school in the Bronx, New York, to launch a contest wherein their students could submit artwork for a limited-edition ski. Once the final artwork was selected, the winning student, Andre Thomas, collaborated directly with La’ford to realize their final design, titled Reflection.

“Collaborating with an iconic brand like Rossignol while inspiring the imaginations of students from my hometown in the Bronx made this a one-of-a-kind experience,” said La’ford, adding, “Like the power of art, the mountains elevate us from our daily existence with the reminder that freedom and beauty are all around us when we pause and breathe it in.” A renowned artist, educator, and community advocate, La’ford’s track record of success with major brand activations has extended across many well-known global sport and lifestyle brands.

Building upon Andre’s original artwork while integrating La’ford’s signature style, the result is a singular, eye-catching design that juxtaposes the vibrant colors and serenity of a mountain sunset with the chaotic and intersecting pathways that ultimately connect us all.

Showcased on a new limited-edition version of Rossignol’s best-selling, Sender 90 Pro all-mountain-freeride ski, all sales proceeds will be donated to the Share Winter Foundation to support future programming.

“We’re very excited to announce this initiative as it is a clear extension of our greater brand purpose,” said Gabriel Authier, CMO, Rossignol Group. “The resulting passion and creativity we’ve tapped into is truly inspiring and allows us to realize just how many different opportunities we have to make an impact. It is our role to open the mountains up to new generations and demographics of skiers and riders and create opportunities for more people to both discover and feel welcomed into this community.”

Launching on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, aka “GivingTuesday,” the new limited-edition Sender 90 Pro x Share Winter ski will be available at select U.S. retail partners and worldwide at Rossignol.com.