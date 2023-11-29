Treble Makers fill December with holiday concerts

The Park City Treble Makers is a group of 16 women who have been performing together for 12 years. They sing without any accompaniment except their voices, under the direction of Colleen Earnshaw.

The holiday concerts start this week with a couple of shows at two senior living facilities in Salt Lake City and one in Heber next week.

This Sunday, Dec. 3, the Treble Makers will perform a few of their selections at both the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services at Park City Community Church.

From there, long-time Treble Maker Renee Hall says they’ll be performing at a private home, Sunday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. A link to buy a ticket is in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

“That one is open to anyone that wishes to attend. So, you just need to visit our website. And there are instructions there for how to contact us and make a reservation. It does require reservations. But this is kind of when we get to really be fancy. And we have sparkling beverages and a full buffet. And it's quite elegant; it is really a fun evening for us.”

The singers will also perform on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Park City Senior Center Christmas party at 5 p.m. and at the Park City Newcomers holiday brunch on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 12:30 p.m. at Park City Community Church.

Members of the Jeremy Ranch Country Club will enjoy a concert Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Clubhouse and the Community Christmas Concert open to all will be Sunday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. at Park City Community Church.

“We have a couple that I know will be big crowd pleasers,” she said. “Our ‘Santa Baby’ is always one that is very much enjoyed. We have a challenging ‘Joy to the World’ that is arranged by Pink Zebra. Then the one that I think people are really going to enjoy is a version of ‘12 Days of Christmas.’ I promise it will be amusing to anyone that is there to hear that.”

Tickets to the community concert are $15 at the door or $12 in advance online. A portion of the ticket sales to the Salon and Community Christmas concerts will be donated to the Christian Center Food Bank.

Two final short performances will be held at the St. Regis on Monday, Dec. 18, and Thursday, Dec. 21, both at 5 p.m.